An update on Vince McMahon.

As noted this morning, the former chairman was not backstage for this year’s WWE WrestleMania XL event, marking the first time in the event’s history that he was not present. His trainer, Michael Monteforte, posted the following on Instagram.

Vince McMahon was unable to attend his first WrestleMania. How quickly people forget, that without his vision, there would be no Wrestling or WrestleMania. Sadly, when a person is down, the people who they say love you, turn their backs on you.

Monteforte adds:

Don’t judge a Man, without getting all the facts. Things aren’t always as they appear.

McMahon is currently under federal investigation following the Janel Grant Lawsuit going public. He was forced out of TKO earlier in the year, but continues to own a good amount of stock.