WWE will be running night two of WrestleMania XL later this evening from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PW Insider is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer and rap legend Snoop Dogg will be appearing on the show. The D-O- double-G was at last year’s show, where he punched out The Miz after the Shane McMahon incident.

Insider has also confirmed Fightful’s report saying that Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins will open the show. Rollins is also expected to have a big entrance.

As if there was any doubt, Insider confirmed that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will headline.