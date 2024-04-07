AEW announces several new matchups.

The company revealed on last night’s Collision an updated lineup for the April 10th edition of Dynamite. This includes top stars in action like Samoa Joe, Chris Jericho, and more.

-Samoa Joe vs. Dustin Rhodes AEW World Title Eliminator Match

-Adam Copeland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW TNT Championship

-Young Bucks to air backstage footage from All In

-Anna Jay vs. Mariah May

-Chris Jericho, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

-Toni Storm Toast of Thunder Rosa

How is ‘LionHOOK’ feeling after the shocking turn of events after their match against STP? Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@IAmJericho | @730HOOK | @K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/x4pol65zku — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

Heavyweight power, middleweight speed. I’ll hit you so hard it’ll make your insides bleed! @AEW #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/58JpMeIdy6 — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) April 7, 2024

‘The Natural’ Dustin Rhodes throws out a HUGE challenge! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@dustinrhodes pic.twitter.com/LOKaUozDb9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

“There will be consequences; there will be pain.”#AEW World Champion Samoa Joe responds to Dustin Rhodes’ challenge! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/4AMJW5mxL6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

AEW also revealed the first matchup for the April 13th Battle of the Belts X special. Roderick Strong will defend his AEW International Championship against Rocky Romero.