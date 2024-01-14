A challenge has been laid out.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Prince Nana cut a promo after Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony successfully defended their ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships against Lance Archer and The Righteous.

While talking in the ring after the title tilt wrapped up, The Mogul Embassy mouth-piece addressed recent comments made by Bullet Club Gold.

The promo culminated with Prince Nana issuing a challenge on behalf of the ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions for a showdown against “The Bang-Bang Gang” trio of “Switchblade” Jay White and The Gunns for next Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Previously announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite is Samoa Joe vs. HOOK for the AEW World Championship.