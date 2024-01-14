The Adam Copeland-Open (?) continues tonight on Collision!

Adam Copeland vs. ???

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

Hangman Page vs. JD Drake

Ring of Honor World Six-Man Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House of Black

AEW Collision 1/13/24

Live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia! Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary and… YOU THINK YOU KNOW ME!

Copeland says it’s time for the Cope-Open… who steps up this week?

Shane Taylor is here and introduces us to Shane Taylor Promotions. We get a video package of “Tiger Style” Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor as they make their way to the ring, in a very nice touch.

Match #1: Adam Copeland vs. Lee Moriarty

Headlock takeover by Copeland and a side headlock. Hammer throw into the corner by Copeland but Moriarty comes off the middle rope with a shotgun dropkick to the arm, focusing on the left. Arm ringer by Moriarty and a hammerlock through the ropes. Big elbow by Shane Taylor on the outside as Moriarty distracts the referee. Moriarty controls the left arm throughout the PIP with an arm bar and a few arm ringers. Copeland fires back with a big boot and a half-and-half facebuster. Implant DDT is blocked but Copeland connects with the Edge-O-Cution. Copeland goes up top but Moriarty jumps to the top rope and brings Copeland to the mat with an arm drag. Two count. Moriarty traps Copeland in the Border City Stretch but Copeland inches his way to the ropes. Moriarty stomps the back and goes up top, but Copeland catches him and Moriarty is laying over the top rodge. Axe handles to the back by Copeland and an avalanche fall away slam! Copeland looks for the spear but Taylor distracts him and Moriarty is there with a running boot in the corner. Copeland rolls outside and ducks a clothesline by Taylor. Spear to Taylor! Lope suicida by Moriarty! Copeland gets rolled in and Moriarty gets caught coming off the top, and now both men slug it out in the middle of the ring. Ground and pound by Copeland, with vicious elbows to the back of Moriarty’s head. Referee checks on Moriarty, who wants to continue, but gets booted in the face. Reverse DDT on to the knee by Copeland. Crippler Crossface by Copeland (which is now called The Grindhouse, by the way) and Moriarty taps!

Winner: Adam Copeland

Rating: ***. Perfectly acceptable opener here, though knowing Moriarty, I was hoping for a bit more of this match. The match itself wasn’t bad, but it could have benefitted from another 5-7 minutes at least.

Just in case he forgot… Christian Cage? Copeland is still coming for your scrawny ass.

Lexi is with FTgaRcia. Nobody knows if they can all coexist, but Garcia needs to be here in order to grow.

Match #2. Ring of Honor World Six-Man Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

Gates of Agony take to Vincent early. Drop toe hold and a diving splash to Vincent. Dutch knees Kaun from the back and all six guys are in the ring but we’re going to a commercial break. Back from commercial and Dutch takes everyone out with a crossbody block. Archer gets the tag but Kaun kicks the knee and DDTs him. Uranage to Vincent and Kaun springboards off the back of Vincent to dropkick Dutch. Archer is here though and he chokeslams Kaun! Cage is in now but hits a big Death Valley Driver to Archer. Tieres into a russian leg sweep by Vincent. Pop-up Samoan by Toa. Bossman Slam by Dutch. Tope by Dutch takes out all of the Mogul Embassy! Archer looks for the Blackout on Kaun but Nana gets in the ring. Roberts grabs Nana and drops him with a right hand. Gutwrench powerbomb by Dutch and a flying headbutt off the middle rope by Vincent. Cage breaks up the pin. Vincent looks for a guillotine on Kaun but Toa is here with a POUNCE out of nowhere. Open the Gates by Gates of Agony but Archer breaks up the pin. Back suplex into a side slam by Kaun. Toa gets shoved off the apron awkwardly into Dutch on the outside. Pedigree by Kaun finishes this one.

Winners and STILL Ring of Honor World Six-Man Champions: Mogul Embassy

Rating: **. This one just kind of felt all over the place, lots of waiting around and seemed just… convoluted. Ten out of nowhere Archer started yelling at Roberts? I can’t follow.

Nana grabs the mic and says you’re looking at the greatest six-man tag teams of all time, and challenges the Bang Bang Gang.

Match #3. Willie Mack vs. Dustin Rhodes

Arm drag by Mack and one by Dustin. Jumping leg lariat by Mack. Mack quickly looks for the Six Star Frog Splash but misses! Running Canadian Destroyer by Dustin! Snap powerslam by Dustin gets two. Mack backs him up to the corner and hits an enzigui. Mack charges but Dustin gets the boots up. Crossroads by Dustin and the Curtain Call finishes this one.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Rating: *3/4. Rhodes looked fine here but… I don’t know where this is all going.

Dustin helps Mack up after the match.