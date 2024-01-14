Gisele Shaw has earned a future opportunity at the TNA Knockouts Championship.

“The Quintessential Diva” won the Ultimate X Knockouts match at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view at The Palms in Las Vegas, NV. on Saturday night.

The finish saw Shaw, Tasha Steelz and Dani Luna fighting for the X on the cables when Shaw swung the X into Steelz and Luna, knocking them off and allowing herself to pull the X down for the victory.

With the win, Shaw has earned herself a shot at the TNA Knockouts Championship currently held by Trinity. She defends it later tonight against Jordynne Grace.