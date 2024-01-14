Gisele Shaw has earned a future opportunity at the TNA Knockouts Championship.
“The Quintessential Diva” won the Ultimate X Knockouts match at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view at The Palms in Las Vegas, NV. on Saturday night.
The finish saw Shaw, Tasha Steelz and Dani Luna fighting for the X on the cables when Shaw swung the X into Steelz and Luna, knocking them off and allowing herself to pull the X down for the victory.
With the win, Shaw has earned herself a shot at the TNA Knockouts Championship currently held by Trinity. She defends it later tonight against Jordynne Grace.
Pop Shove It to @GiseleShaw08 AND @XiaBrookside! @JodyThreat #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/DRh1RcBFIQ
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
Gisele Shaw wins Ultimate X #HardToKill #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/8kUcjXiYV8
— Datila (@datila_) January 14, 2024