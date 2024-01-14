Another challenge has been made.

Tonight’s AEW Collision in Virginia saw Dustin Rhodes defeated Willie Mack in singles-action, a big win for the Natural as he looks to get back on track towards obtaining gold. In a backstage interview, Dustin reiterated this point and said that in 2024 he plans on becoming a champion. He would then get confronted by Christian Cage, who told him his father, the great Dusty Rhodes, was not here to see him win anything. This led to Dustin challenging the Patriarchy to a title match on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Coming off of his match with Willie Mack, Dustin Rhodes sets his sights on championship gold next Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! Watch #AEWCollision NOW on TNT!@DustinRhodes | @Christian4Peeps | @Luchasaurus | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/VcgPPRcVDN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/17 DYNAMITE:

-Samoa Joe vs. HOOK for the AEW World Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship

-Mogul Embassy vs. Bullet Club Gold for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship