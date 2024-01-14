TNA is back and they are already making splashes.
At tonight’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view from Las Vegas the promotion, fresh off its rebrand from IMPACT, announced that it would be entering a partnership with AAA.
TNA is officially entering a partnership with Lucha promotion AAA! pic.twitter.com/tEsScT0SVf
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 14, 2024
TNA also has a working relationship with NJPW, and previously with AEW.
