And new.
The Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show for the first TNA Wrestling pay-per-view of 2024 featured a title changing hands.
Crazzy Steve defeated Tommy Dreamer after using forks packed in Dreamer’s shirt and stomping on them before hitting a corner cannonball to capture the TNA Digital Media Championship.
This marks the first reign for Crazzy Steve as TNA Digital Media Champion, and ends Dreamer’s 127-day reign, which began at TNA Victory Road 2023 when he defeated Kenny King and included ten successful defenses.
