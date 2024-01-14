A new segment has been announced for the January 17th edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed on this evening’s Collision that the Young Bucks will address the fans following their return to television last week. If you missed it, the former two-time AEW tag champs confronted Sting and Darby Allin, a clear challenge for The Icon’s retirement match at Revolution this March.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/17 DYNAMITE:

-Samoa Joe vs. HOOK for the AEW World Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship

-Mogul Embassy vs. Bullet Club Gold for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship

-We’ll hear from the Young Bucks