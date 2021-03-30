Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Pro Wrestling Illustrated has officially certified the promotions world, middleweight, and tag team titles. Check out the details below.

Fight week for Tankman vs. Fatu kicks off with Pro Wrestling Illustrated certifying MLW’s Heavyweight Championship, Middleweight Championship, and Tag Team Champion as world titles.

“PWI’s criteria and high standards are second to none in their recognition of World Championships,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We’ve strived to promote title fights abroad but also provide the #1 ranked wrestlers in various countries the opportunity to challenge for the title in their weight class, which we feel is the true spirit of a credible world championship. It’s a privilege and honor to have our titles in multiple weight classes granted world title status.”

PWI has historically recognized only a select few championships as world titles dating back to 1979 when the publication’s first issue hit newsstands.

Dating back to 2002, Major League Wrestling’s World Heavyweight Championship has been defended on multiple continents in several countries, including: Japan, Denmark, New Zealand, and Finland.