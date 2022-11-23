Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced on Twitter that former one-time GHC Heavyweight champion and current NJPW superstar KENTA will be making his return to the promotion at their January 1st New Year Event, where he will be teaming with Naomichi Marufuji to challenge Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura for the GHC tag team championship.

This is the same NOAH event that will feature Keiji Mutoh taking on Shinsuke Nakamura. Stay tuned for more updates.