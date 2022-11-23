WWE superstar Sheamus recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling to hype up this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the Celtic Warrior and the Brawling Brutes will team up with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens to take on WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his career nearly came to an end so he doesn’t take for granted anytime he gets to step back into the ring:

I knew I had more to prove, and I came back and [thought] what have I got to lose? I thought my career was gonna be over and I got a second chance. Every time I get in that ring, it’s a blessing. It’s an opportunity to show everybody what I can do because that literally could be my last time in the ring. I don’t wanna go out that way, I don’t wanna go out in a way where it’s something lackluster.

On his mentality to treat everything like a WrestleMania match:

So my mentality is to treat every match as possible, given the time and given the segment and given where it is, but try and make every match you do like a WrestleMania moment or a WrestleMania match. I can’t go out there and half-ass anything. It’s just not in my DNA. I wanna go out there and put on banger after banger after banger. I wanna raise everybody.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)