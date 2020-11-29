Former ROH and IMPACT star Jimmy Rave issued the following statement on his Twitter account earlier tonight revealing that he will be retiring from the sport of pro-wrestling.

Rave states that four days ago doctors found a serious infection in his left arm, and were left with no choice but to amputate it. He later thanks everyone who has ever supported him on this journey before telling his fans to continue to support the wrestling industry.

I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me and I have a new reality. This past Tuesday my world came crashing down when Doctors found an infection in my left arm. I tried toughing it out but by the time I saw a doctor it was too late and they had to amputate my left arm above the elbow. Thus effectively ending my in ring career. I appreciate everyone who has supported me or anyone who has pegged me with a roll of toilet paper. To my brothers & sisters I have shared the ring with or a locker room; thank you for always pushing me to be better. Thank You to all of my mentors and my students who allow me to still feel needed. This was the hardest thing I have ever had to type. If you have questions or comments please feel free to DM me. Please take your health much more seriously than I did. I am sorry for anyone I have let down. Support pro wrestling!

This is the hardest tweet I have ever had put out. pic.twitter.com/G9kr8oq7ra — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) November 29, 2020

Best of luck in all your future endeavors Jimmy. We here at Wrestling Headlines wish you health and happiness.