Several pro-wrestling stars have reacted to losing their legacy verification marks on Twitter.

A new policy went into place today for the popular social media app, which states that all previously verified accounts would be taken away and that anyone who wanted to be considered verified would have to pay for “Twitter Blue.” For those who are unaware, verification marks were used to determine if the account user was the real person rather than a fake/bot account.

Pro wrestlers from all across the industry are now flooding Twitter with statements following the new policy being put into place. This includes stars from WWE, AEW, IMPACT, etc. Check out some below.

No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 20, 2023

I think the zero followers should limit the confusion…. 😆 https://t.co/ZkxDmbzAr1 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 20, 2023

FUCK BLUE CHECK MARK — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) April 21, 2023

@Twitter – YOU are now responsible for Paying back the people who get scammed by a “verified” Alexa bliss accounts

… this one’s on you now. ✌️#DumbestThingEver — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 20, 2023

Appreciate you using your paid verification to help promote my big win for #SpringBreakkin 🙏🏾 https://t.co/S6LMK41adw — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) April 20, 2023

Oops! Nevermind…hers is gone too. Hahaha. Well fuck, I deserve mine!!! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 20, 2023

So I apparently joined the long list of wrestlers who lost their blue check today, but I want to assure you all that it is me wrestling @JonMoxley this Saturday on #AEWRampage and not some imposter.

>XXX pic.twitter.com/UTGgoWIlsv — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) April 21, 2023

They’ve taken my blue check mark, so I replaced it with a new one. It’s this 🖕🏼Which sums up how I feel about this platform and those that run it lately. Good day to you all. — Frankie Kazarian 🖕🏼 (@FrankieKazarian) April 20, 2023