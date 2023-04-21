AEW has announced that top superstar and undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be appearing on Saturday’s edition of Rampage to address Taya Valkyrie ahead of their title showdown on next week’s Dynamite.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-El Hio Del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship

-We’ll hear from undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill

-Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels

-FTR, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Varsity Athletes & Slim J

-Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart

-We’ll hear from The Hardy Boyz, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy

This episode of Rampage was taped last night immediately after Dynamite. Full spoilers can be found here.