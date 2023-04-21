Adam Cole and Britt Baker are very excited about this summer’s AEW All In London pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium.

The pair of AEW superstars talked about this monumental event during a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling. When the pair, who are a couple in real life, was asked about dream opponents for the show this is what they had to say.

COLE:

What’s exciting for me is there are so many guys that I wanna step into the ring with at AEW that I haven’t had the chance to wrestle yet and when I think of all these different possible matches like a Sammy Guevara or a Darby Allin or even a Jungle Boy again or something like Jay White or something like Kenny Omega or maybe even something like MJF for the AEW World Championship. I don’t know, I don’t know. There’s a lot of different possibilities but I know whatever I’m involved in at Wembley, I want it to be special and my God, I cannot wait for this show.

Baker:

Same for me. There’s no one I wouldn’t want to wrestle at Wembley. Just to be a part of the show and part of the whole process, it’s so exciting.

Later in the interview, Cole was asked about his time away from AEW due to a severe concussion. He tells the publication that Bryan Danielson was kind enough to chat with him as he was someone who went through similar injuries.

I was (able to chat with Bryan Danielson while I was out of action) and again, I talk about the people who were incredibly helpful, Bryan Danielson absolutely was one of them. Again, considering what he went through and on top of that, he reached out which I thought was so kind and so thoughtful of him because he understood in a lot of ways what I was going through so, yeah, Bryan was incredibly resourceful and very, very helpful to me in my recovery process.

Cole and Baker’s storylines on AEW television intersected during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Full results to the show can be found here.

