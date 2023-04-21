JD Drake recalls how he ended up in AEW.

The company star was actually given a tryout in WWE right around the time of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, but WWE eventually told him that he was unfit to compete for them due to issues with his knees. Drake addressed this time in his life on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

When the pandemic happened, we thought it was done. And then we got a phone call about a tryout elsewhere. But that was also when they went through and done their medical [testing], they said I wasn’t fit to compete, that I had too many issues with my knees, and this, that, and the other [thing].

That didn’t stop Drake from pursuing his dream. He eventually ended up in AEW and has consistently appeared on their weekly Youtube series Dark: Elevation and Dark, as well as for Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor.

And for lack of getting into everything I said, because it got really bad at points, I basically flipped them the bird and said, ‘Hold my beer and watch.’

More portions of Drake’s interview from AEW Unrestricted will be dropping soon. Follow Wrestling Headlines for the latest updates on all things AEW.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)