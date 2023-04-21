Former WWE Tag Team Champion Ted DiBiase Jr. plead not guilty to multiple charges in a federal court room in Jackson, Mississippi earlier today.

As noted, DiBiase was charged with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for needy Mississippi families. He was charged with 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, 6 counts of wire fraud, 2 counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and 4 counts of money laundering. You can click here for our previous report, along with the full Department of Justice press release singling DiBiase out among his co-conspirators.

In an update, Ross Adams of WAPT-ABC Channel 16 reports that DiBiase plead not guilty to the full 13-count indictment in federal court today. He was in custody while appearing in front of the judge, with shackles on his ankles and chains at his waist, along with handcuffs.

DiBiase was released on bond earlier this afternoon after the hearing. As seen in the news clip below, DiBiase was asked if he has any comments as he left the court house with his wife and attorney.

“Jesus loves you, brother. God bless you, man,” DiBiase said as his attorney tried to interrupt.

DiBiase was then asked if that’s all he has to say. He responded with a smile, “That’s it.”

Federal prosecutors said DiBiase tested positive for marijuana and Adderall on Thursday morning. His attorney said DiBiase used hemp oil and consumed a CBD gummy, which is the reason for the positive marijuana test. The attorney added that DiBiase has been diagnosed with ADHD, but his prescription expired two years ago, so he had been using his brother’s prescription.

DiBiase’s trial is set for Monday, June 19. If convicted, he faces more than 80 years in federal prison – a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison for the conspiracy count, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count, and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and for each count of money laundering.

MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson noted in the clip below that this is the first criminal indictment in the scandal, and they hope there will be more. Anderson also said DiBiase is not cooperating, at least as of now.

“DiBiase allegedly used these federal funds to buy a vehicle and a boat, and for the down payment on the purchase of a house, among other expenditures,” prosecutors said in today’s release.

“Prosecutors decide whom to charge with a crime, and we’re grateful to see them continuing to advance this case,” Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said in a statement. “We will continue to support their efforts with the evidence that our investigators and federal investigators have uncovered.”

You can watch local news coverage below.

Ted Jr., Brett DiBiase, and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. were named in a civil suit, related to the scandal, with others (including NFL legend Brett Favre) back in the spring of 2022, by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The lawsuit alleged that Ted Sr. owes $1,971,223 in illegally obtained funds, while Ted Jr. owes $2,897,487, and Brett owes $824,258.

The federal government at one point in August 2020 was looking to seize the home of Ted Jr. Brett plead guilty to several charges in December 2020, then in October 2021 Ted Sr. and his sons were ordered to repay millions of dollars in misappropriated welfare funds to the state of Mississippi.

Below are the aforementioned local news clips:



Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.