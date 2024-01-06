Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Friday, January 5, 2024.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 1/5/2024

* Shane Helms produced the Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar U.S. title contender tournament finals match

* Jason Jordan produced the Bobby Lashley, Street Profits, AOP, Karrion Kross segment

* Petey Williams produced the IYO SKY vs. Michin WWE Women’s title bout

* Shawn Daivari produced the Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly tag-team bout

* Michael Hayes produced the Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight title eliminator main event

* Jason Jordan produced the Bayley vs. Chelsea Green dark match

* Nick Aldis produced the Gable Steveson vs. Cedric Alexander dark match

(H/T: Fightful Select)