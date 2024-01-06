– The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering have reportedly signed for well over a year on their new contracts with WWE. It is said that Ellering being part of their presentation was important to them. As seen during WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution, the trio returned alongside Karrion Kross and Scarlett to form a new faction after beating down Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

– As noted, Tyler Bate appears to be a mainstay on the WWE main roster now as part of the SmackDown roster. His profile was added to the official SmackDown roster page and he has been promoted on social media as staying with the brand going forward.

– According to internal live reports coming out of Friday night’s WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the show was the highest grossing WWE event in the history of the market.

– The blood on LA Knight’s face during the triple-threat title eliminator main event was drawn hard-way. “The Mega Star” is said to be fine following the show.

– WWE filmed the announcements for the Royal Rumble for the WWE Preview Special 2024 show on Peacock that aired this past Thursday night during the WWE Day 1 taping this past Monday night, so they were always the plan for Triple H’s hyped “announcements” on the show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)