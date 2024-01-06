A pair of new matches have been announced for the second WWE Monday Night RAW episode of the New Year of 2024.

On Saturday, WWE announced JD McDonagh vs. The Miz and Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium as two new single matches that will take place on next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

Previously announced for the show on January 8, 2024 is the return of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa, as well as Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

