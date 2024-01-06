New TNA Wrestling Championships are coming next week.

On Saturday, the promotion, which is rebranding from IMPACT Wrestling back to TNA Wrestling, announced a schedule for the unveiling of new championships across the board for the company.

Things get started on Sunday at 1pm EST. with the unveiling of the new TNA X-Division Championship.

Check out the complete schedule below.

* TNA X-Division Title on January 7 at 1pm ET

* TNA World Tag Team Titles on January 8 at 1pm ET

* TNA Digital Media Title on January 9 at 1pm ET

* TNA World Title on January 10 at 1pm ET