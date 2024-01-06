The sixth entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 is set.

On Saturday, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that Dani Luna is the sixth official entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at the first pay-per-view to return under the TNA Wrestling promotional banner.

Previously announced as the first four entrants in the bout were Alisha Edwards, Jody Threat, Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz.

TNA Hard To Kill is scheduled to take place at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

BREAKING: @DaniLuna_pro is the final competitor in the Ultimate X match at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/y5S914jDsX — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2024

BREAKING: @MrsAIPAlisha is the next entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/4C5JMib614 — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2024

BREAKING: The winner of the first Knockouts Ultimate X looks to do it again as @RealTSteelz is the next competitor in Ultimate X at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/EGhhmh8zOy — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 4, 2024

BREAKING: @JodyThreat is the next competitor to enter the Knockouts Ultimate X at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/SHJ5A7Hpus — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 3, 2024

BREAKING: @XiaBrookside will make her TNA debut in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/pJORDcw3LW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 2, 2024