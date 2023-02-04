WWE held last night’s SmackDown on FOX from Greenville South Carolina, the first episode following their Royal Rumble premium live event.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for last night’s show. Highlights are below.

-Jason Jordan produced Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs Imperium. He also produced a post show dark match between The OC and The Bloodline, and a separate dark match of LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt.

-Kenny Dysktra produced Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville.

-Petey Williams produced the Fatal-Four Way between Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, and Shotzi.

-Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn segment.

-Adam Pearce produced Madcapp Moss vs. Ashante “Thee Adonis, which was a pre-show dark match.