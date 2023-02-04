WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling has announced that they will be working with NXT moving forward. The Texas-based promotion, which has a strong alumni including current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, wrote the following on Twitter:

Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else.

They also revealed that NXT’s Ivy Nile will be competing at the February 11th ROW event.

Booker T then took to Twitter to comment on the collaboration. The former five-time world champion writes, “Excited to merge my @WWENXT favorites with the roster of my students at @TheOfficialROW! Don’t miss a HUGE show next Saturday! Can’t wait to see

@ivynile_wwe in the World Gym Arena!”