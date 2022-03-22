The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, according to Fightful Select:

– Kevin Owens segment – Shawn Daivari

– Mysterios vs. Dirty Dawgs – Shane Helms

– Omos vs. Azeez & Apollo – Adam Pearce

– AJ Styles/Seth Rollins promo – Michael Hayes and Petey Williams

– Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler – Molly Holly

– Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory – Jamie Noble

– RKBro vs. Alpha Academy – Abyss

– Tornado mixed tag team match – Kenny Dykstra

– Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles – Petey Williams & Michael Hayes

There was no listed producer for Becky Lynch’s in-ring promo. Also, former TNA X-Division Champion Petey Williams has been getting high marks from talent and higher ups. Vince McMahon has insisted he be referred to as “Pete” or “Peter,” which is reflected internally.