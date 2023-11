Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the November 18, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Ford Center, Evansville, IN.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 11/18/2023

– Damage CTRL promo: Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly

– Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Street Profits: Jason Jordan

– Dragon Lee vs. Axiom: Adam Pearce

– Santos Escobar promo: Jason Jordan

– Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller: Nick Aldis & Jason Jordan

– Paul Heyman promo: Jamie Noble

– LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso: Jamie Noble

– Becky Lynch joins Team Charlotte: Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly

Dark Matches

– Cedric Alexander vs. Karrion Kross: Nick Aldis

– Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Jason Jordan

– Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jason Jordan