– WWE producer Shane Helms visited some friends backstage at the Wrestling REVOLVER: UNREAL special event this past Thursday evening in California. This was the same show that Ronda Rousey worked alongside Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz.

– Regarding masked-NXT Superstar Axiom working WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week, it is still unclear as to whether or not he has been officially called up to the WWE main roster going forward.

– Michael Hayes was not at WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week. He generally handles the producing for The Bloodline related matches and segments each week, but was replaced this week by Jamie Noble.

(H/T: Fightful Select)