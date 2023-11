Nick Aldis’ duties have been layed out.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will be doing solo producing segments for dark matches, and shadowing on the main roster going forward.

Speaking of Aldis, his recent interview with BBC was edited due to him saying he would be open to working with CM Punk and thinks there’s a way to make it happen.

He did preface the comments by saying, “it’s not up to me, but.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)