Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Jonesboro, AR at the First National Bank Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat

Shotzi defeated Bayley

Ridge Holland defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett), during the match Scarlett is ejected from ringside

Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules Match

Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

The LWO (Carlito, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) defeated Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller