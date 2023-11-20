Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Saginaw, MI at the Dow Event Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Sami Zayn defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match
Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa
Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest
Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez
WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat