Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Saginaw, MI at the Dow Event Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Sami Zayn defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest

Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat