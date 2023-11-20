During his Lex Expressed podcast, former WCW World Champion Lex Luger discussed a wide range of topics, including a potential induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Many people believe Luger is worthy of this honor for his body of work in wrestling.

“It would be enormous,” Luger said. “It’d be a huge honor. Absolutely. I get asked that question a lot. A lot of guys go, ‘Wait a second. You’re not in?’ A lot of people think I’m already in. A lot of people will introduce me as a Hall of Famer. They say WWE and I go ‘Well, no, actually I’m not a WWE Hall of Famer yet.’ I don’t know if that’s a factor or not, but it may be controversial,” Luger said. “Some people felt like the wrestling world kind of shunned me for quite a while over some of the things that happened outside of the ring that we can obviously go into at the proper time when we want to in the future.” He continued, “So if I never get in, I still look back fondly with my career and what I did accomplish, but man, it definitely would be the whipped cream and cherry on top and a huge honor if I ever do.”

