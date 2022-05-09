Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. Details are below.

-Jamie Noble produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins matchup.

-IMPACT Hall of Famer Abyss produced Omos vs. Bobby Lashley.

-AJ Styles vs. Edge was produced by Shawn Daivari and Shane Helms.

-Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair was produced by Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly.

-Adam Pearce produced Happy Corbin vs. Madcapp Moss.

-Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produced the six man tag between the Bloodline and Drew McIntyre/RK-Bro.