The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida, according to Fightful Select.

– Bray Wyatt in ring promo: Road Dogg

– Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa: Adam Pearce

– Women’s Title: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey: Jamie Noble

– Hit Row will be backstage: Shawn Daivari

– Gunther in ring promo with Imperium: Road Dogg

– John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: Jason Jordan

– The pre-show dark match of Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Sonya Deville and Xia Li was produced by Molly Holly.

– The post-show dark segment of Cena, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Owens vs. Bloodline was produced by Jason Jordan.