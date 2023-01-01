The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida, according to Fightful Select.
– Bray Wyatt in ring promo: Road Dogg
– Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa: Adam Pearce
– Women’s Title: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey: Jamie Noble
– Hit Row will be backstage: Shawn Daivari
– Gunther in ring promo with Imperium: Road Dogg
– John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: Jason Jordan
– The pre-show dark match of Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Sonya Deville and Xia Li was produced by Molly Holly.
– The post-show dark segment of Cena, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Owens vs. Bloodline was produced by Jason Jordan.