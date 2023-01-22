The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Detroit, according to Fightful Select.
– Tag Contender Tourney: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders: Michael Hayes
– LA Knight match: Adam Pearce
– Tag Contender Tourney: Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row: Shawn Daivari
– Charlotte Flair promo: Molly Holly
– Tag Contender Tourney: Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium: Petey Williams
– Tag Contender Tourney: Legado Del Fantasma vs. Maximum Male Models: Jamie Noble
– Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens contract signing: Jason Jordan
– Street Profits vs. Usos was the post-show dark match, produced by Jason Jordan
– Liv Morgan vs. Xia Li was the pre-show dark match, produced by Molly Holly.