QT Marshall says The Factory has officially disbanded.

The AEW star responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why the group had not been on television for a while. The coach wrote back, “We did some fun stuff. Unfortunately, the amount of Factory hate from the “experts” in wrestling was too much and the group had to disband. But keep your eyes on

@BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast.”

We did some fun stuff. Unfortunately, the amount of Factory hate from the “experts” in wrestling was too much and the group had to disband. But keep your eyes on @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast https://t.co/JpUu7z1jN2 — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) March 5, 2023

The Factory formed back in 2021 after Marshall turned on Cody Rhodes. Aside from Masrhall, the original group featured Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo, with Cole Karter and Lee Johnson being added later.