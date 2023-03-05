Kofi Kingston has provided an update on his leg injury.

It was reported that the former WWE Champion got banged up during a brawl that happened on this past Friday’s SmackDown, which included Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Xavier Woods, and LA Knight. This is setting up a five-way bout for next week’s program, where the winner will receive an Intercontinental Championship shot at WrestleMania 39.

Kingston posted a video of himself on Twitter showing that his right foot is bandaged up, but captions it with, “We gon’ be alright!” Fittingly enough, Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” is gonna play in the background.