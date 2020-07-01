QT Marshall On Why He Wants To Keep His Wrestling School Separated From AEW

During his appearance on WINCLY, QT Marshall revealed that he doesn’t want his wrestling school to become a part of AEW because he feels that it would pigeon-hole his athletes into only signing with one promotion. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t think we’re gonna go there because I don’t wanna pigeon-hole all of the athletes because that cuts out half of the dream. We’ll see as I’m down for anything. But right now we’re training as many people as we can and a couple of our athletes have been picked up by AEW.

Luckily, the good part of what’s been going on in the world is that this has given lots of locals opportunities. The ones that I present are always gonna be the ones that check all of the boxes and do everything they’re asked to do…

I’ve got 60 students and they all want jobs. But I tell them this isn’t how it works and they shouldn’t get spoiled.