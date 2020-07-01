QT Marshall On Why He Wants To Keep His Wrestling School Separated From AEW

During his appearance on WINCLY, QT Marshall revealed that he doesn’t want his wrestling school to become a part of AEW because he feels that it would pigeon-hole his athletes into only signing with one promotion. Here’s what he had to say:
I don’t think we’re gonna go there because I don’t wanna pigeon-hole all of the athletes because that cuts out half of the dream. We’ll see as I’m down for anything. But right now we’re training as many people as we can and a couple of our athletes have been picked up by AEW.
Luckily, the good part of what’s been going on in the world is that this has given lots of locals opportunities. The ones that I present are always gonna be the ones that check all of the boxes and do everything they’re asked to do…
I’ve got 60 students and they all want jobs. But I tell them this isn’t how it works and they shouldn’t get spoiled.
You can listen below:
Credit: WINCLY.
- New Details on What Happened with The Velveteen Dream’s Recent Car Accident
- World Title Match and More Announced for Impact Slammiversary
- WWE NXT UK Status Update, New Releases and a Suspension, Bayley Responds to Kay Lee Ray, More
- Big Swole Wants To Bring Lil Swole To AEW, Teases Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo
- Renee Young Reveals New Project
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea