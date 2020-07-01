Shawn Spears On How He Felt About Being Replaced On AEW Commentary

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Shawn Spears spoke on how he felt to be replaced on AEW Commentary by Chris Jericho. Here’s what he had to say:

That was a very packed day. Funny thing is, Tony I don’t know if you’re aware of this, you might be actually, I was supposed to do commentary with you. I was told the night before because we did live TV, and I was called after that. Tony Khan’s like, ‘hey, I think you’re going to be on commentary tomorrow with Tony Schiavone. It’s going to go for about a month,’ and I was like, I haven’t been nervous like a ton in a very long time.

I get nervous before every match, but I wasn’t like, oh my God, like I was in that case because number one, I’m out there with arguably one of the greatest call men in the business today, but now I got to step up and hold my own. So it was it was a big challenge that I got really excited about, but I was also very nervous about. Luckily and thankfully, it worked out for the best because you have one of the greatest of all time Jericho coming in, and it just added a whole different dynamic to the show.

Obviously, Jericho did a fantastic job of building up each talent and making matches feel bigger or feel as big as they were so that was wonderful, but I was really looking forward to that. Hopefully will get to do it again soon at some point. You’re gonna have to try steal it though baby. When I get going, I get going.