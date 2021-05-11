During her appearance on My Big Break, Quinn McKay spoke on her transition from wrestler to interviewer. Here’s what she had to say:

When I came into Ring of Honor, I didn’t have much experience. I had a handful of matches and by the time I was on TV, ECWA was my last match, so I had ten matches total when I got signed to ROH. I didn’t have a ton of experience, but I think I had a lot of potential. I was training to wrestle and got invited to be a wrestler. The opportunity came up to be a backstage interviewer and it wasn’t so much of a tryout, it was just, ‘we want to see if you can do this and if you don’t do well, no hard feelings, you’re still training to wrestle.’ I kind of knocked it out of the park and even I was surprised because it was never my strong suit.

Credit: My Big Break. H/T 411Mania.