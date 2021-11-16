During his recent interview on the Wrestling Inc. Daily WWE superstar R-Truth spoke about his relationship with company chairman, Vince McMahon, and how close the two have gotten over the years. The multi-time 24/7 champion adds that he and McMahon enjoy making each other laugh, later adding that McMahon supports all of his projects outside of WWE. Highlights are below.

On how long he thinks he can still wrestle:

“As long as they allow me to be in it, man. Only the good lord knows that answer.”

Says Vince McMahon supports him on all of his outside projects:

“Vince supports me in everything I do. That’s one of the good things about it. I’ve always had that support with them. Not just because of my tenure there, it’s just because they’ve always supported me in anything I’ve done. That’s like my home.”

What his relationship with Vince McMahon is like:

“Me and Vince are cool. I miss those, we call them, ‘handshake tours’ to visit the troops overseas way before COVID. We have a real cool relationship. I see Vince in sweats sometimes, sweatpants. Yeah, he’s the boss. He’s one of the coolest guys. I’m laughing when he makes me laugh. He loves being entertained. He’s cool. Vince has helped me out personally before too. Our relationship man is better than I could ask for.”