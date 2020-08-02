Randy Orton Celebrates His Son Graduating High School, Sonya Deville Taunts Mandy Rose On Twitter

WWE superstar Randy Orton shared a video on his Instagram showing the Viper’s oldest son Michael at his High School graduation ceremony. Orton writes, “This video was taken just befo’e my oldest’s, @michaelkessler24 high school graduation ceremony. At the ceremony now. So proud of this kid! Hopefully he doesn’t trip on that gown on his way up on stage, but let’s just say @kim.orton01 and I have a friendly bet that SOMEONE will.”
View this post on Instagram
This video was taken just before my oldest’s, @michaelkessler24 high school graduation ceremony. At the ceremony now. So proud of this kid! Hopefully he doesn’t trip on that gown on his way up on stage, but let’s just say @kim.orton01 and I have a friendly bet that SOMEONE will 😈
Sonya Deville took a shot at her former Fire and Desire partner Mandy Rose on Twitter today following Deville’s vicious attack on Rose during last night’s SmackDown. Deville writes, “Mandy Rose silent on social media DAMN she must really be upset, no energy for self abosorbed selfies, fashion nova gonna be PISSED!”
Mandy Rose silent on social media DAMN she must really be upset, no energy for self abosorbed selfies, fashion nova gonna be PISSED! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #NoHairMandy
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 1, 2020
- Alexa Bliss Attacked By The Fiend on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- Luke Gallows On How The WWE Locker Room Changed When Roman Reigns Became Its Leader
- New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents
- Big E On His Conversation With Vince McMahon After George Floyd’s Death
- Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman