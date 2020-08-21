Randy Orton on How Hard the Recent RAW Segment with Ric Flair Was, Flair Improvised with His Promo

Randy Orton spoke to members of the media this week to promote his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, and revealed how hard it was to film the recent RAW segment where he took out WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with a low blow and punt kick.

Orton recalled how it was hard to look The Nature Boy in the eye, and how hard it was to be mean to the man that has treated him well for so many years.

“That segment, that was hard to do,” Orton revealed. “There were so many things I could’ve said that would’ve been nasty and would’ve even made that segment better. It was hard to look him in the eye, no matter how much we wanted it to come across that way, it was hard to be mean to that man after how he’s treated me for the past twenty years especially. But ya know, business is business. Ric knows that and I know that.”

Orton also revealed that Flair was not supposed to take the mic and cut his own emotional promo, which ended up really adding to the whole segment.

“I’ll tell you what he was never supposed to grab the microphone from me that night,” Orton revealed. “He was just supposed to say a few things under his breath that the hand held camera in the ring may or may not pick up. You were supposed to see our facial expressions and get an idea that he was bringing me back in & eventually we had the hug and I turned on him but when he grabbed the mic I was thinking, ‘Ah, come on Ric you’re not supposed to grab the mic’, but then he went on to cut that promo and it was very touching.

“The thing is he meant everything he said. That’s why he’s so special to this business, he’s always left his heart out there in the ring and every emotion you get out there from Ric Flair, it’s real and that’s one of the reasons he’s the best.”

It’s believed that the attack from Orton was done to write Flair out of the storylines, but that has not been confirmed.

(H/T to Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes)

