Randy Orton breaks his silence on the Vince McMahon allegations.

The Viper was asked to give his thoughts on the situation during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. The former multi-time world champion admits he wouldn’t be where he was today without McMahon’s help, but adds that his hurt hearts reading about the terrible things he did..

I’ve got to say this–I wouldn’t be where I am without Vince McMahon taking a chance on me a handful of times. I would not be where I am today without Vince McMahon. But, f—, I’m reading this sh–. What you’ve seen and read, I’ve seen and read. As far as commenting on that, it f—— hurts my heart. It hurts my heart.

Orton then addresses the new regime that is in charge, stating that the company has changed its ways for the better.

So much happened while I was out. When I left, the old guard was still doing its thing. Vince was still around. TV’s were getting rewritten over and over again. The writers were being held up until all hours in the morning. All that changed. I am excited to work for WWE. Nick Khan is amazing. Triple H being in charge of creative is amazing. I’ve had a relationship with him for over 20 years. I went to his wedding back in ‘03. We’ve been at odds before when I was a f— up when I was young, and I won him back. He’s seen me go from an adolescent assh— prick who didn’t know what I was doing–I was an insecure punk, that’s what I was. I’m the oldest sibling in my family, but he’s like an older brother to me in many ways. He’s always been there and had the best of advice.

