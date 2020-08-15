Randy Orton Sends Warning To Drew McIntyre Via Tik Tok

WWE superstar Randy Orton has shared a new Tik Tok video on his Instagram directed at world champion Drew McIntyre ahead of their title showdown at next weekend’s SummerSlam. The Legend Killer is seen playing with two action figures of himself and McIntyre, where he delivers the RKO and places the replica belt over his shoulder.

Orton is looking to capture his 14th world title reign, his last one coming in 2017 after defeating Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. McIntyre, who is in the midst of his first reign, won the gold back at this year’s WrestleMania in August, and has already successfully defended it against the likes of The Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler.