Randy Orton Warns Drew McIntyre Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Title Match

Randy Orton took to Twitter this afternoon to hype his SummerSlam match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, warning him to watch for the RKO later tonight.
“WrestleMania moments are nice to reminisce about but #SummerSlam is my show. I have an #RKO for every claymore you try. And the best part? #YoullNeverSeeItComing,” Orton wrote.
Stay tuned for live SummerSlam coverage at 6pm ET. Below is Orton’s full tweet:
WrestleMania moments are nice to reminisce about but #SummerSlam is my show. I have an #RKO for every claymore you try.
And the best part? #YoullNeverSeeItComing
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 23, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
