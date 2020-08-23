WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-Show Video, “Tale of the Tape” for Asuka’s Matches

– Below is the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show video from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. The pre-show panel features host Charly Caruso with Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. Tonight’s pre-show will feature WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews defending against MVP.
– Asuka is pulling double duty tonight at SummerSlam as she goes up against the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in singles matches. First she will challenge Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Title, then she will challenge Sasha Banks for her RAW Women’s Title. WWE posted the following “Tale of the Tapes” for tonight:
Double duty for @WWEAsuka tonight.
Can she become #Asuka2Belts against @itsBayleyWWE AND @SashaBanksWWE? #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/6pBQTsetOc
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
