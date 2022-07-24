Raquel Rodriguez made an appearance on #74 of WWE Die Woche to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she stated that she thinks Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will make their way onto WWE’s main roster soon.

Stark just returned from injury on Tuesday’s NXT to win a battle royal to become the new #1 contender to the Women’s Title held by Mandy Rose. Regarding Shirai, her WWE contract is slated to expire in August.

“Oh my gosh, the NXT women’s roster is stacked, it is. I see Io Shirai coming up soon. I definitely see her being a main player on Raw and SmackDown. She is everything that is women’s wrestling. She’s aggressive, she’s talented, she’s just unique and different too. I absolutely love Io Shirai and wrestling her and her style and I think Zoey Stark. I know she just made her comeback but I’ve always looked at Zoey Stark as someone who’s just a little bit different as well, kind of like a wildcard in the sense that Liv [Morgan] is too so, I would love to see what she would do with the Raw and SmackDown locker rooms.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling