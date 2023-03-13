IMPACT Hall of Famer and former WWE, WCW, and ECW alumni Raven recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his famous WCW faction known as “The Flock.”

The Flock featured names like Billy Kidman, Perry Saturn, Sick Boy, and Raven himself, who used the group as his posse during their run, and even wrestled matchups under the “Raven’s Rules” stipulation. Check out his full thoughts on the group, as well as how much he liked working in groups, below.

On his Flock faction from WCW:

I wanted all new guys. I wanted all the guys that nobody’d ever seen before because I didn’t want a bunch of re-runs. I didn’t want retreads. I didn’t get what I wanted. I did get one—Sick Boy, and he really stood out ‘cause he was talented. Lodi, too.Yeah. Reese I wasn’t so jazzed about because he’d just done the Yeti thing. I liked him because he was a giant. I wasn’t asking for Hammer, but DDP asked me to take him. Hammer’s got a great look to him, but I didn’t guys who were being retreaded. I mean he turned out fine, he worked out great. But I wanted guys like Sick Boy, Lodi. Saturn I wanted because Saturn was my boy. He did work out for the most part. Riggs I loved hanging out with. He was my boy. Riggs can work. But I didn’t want guys like him because, like I said, I didn’t want reruns or retreads. But at least we got to do a way where we initiated him into the Flock and he wasn’t just all of a sudden one day he’s a new guy, you know what I mean? I always thought if they wanted to retread a guy, take him off TV for a year. Pay him to sit home and bring him back completely different. We had Horace Hogan in the Flock. Funny story, Jimmy Hart comes up to me and goes, ‘Hey, Hogan wondered if you’d put his nephew in the Flock.’ I was like, ‘Sure. Anything for Hogan.’ Like, what are you going to say? No one’s going to say no. So then the rib is—me, Jericho and Konnan used to hang out and we would call ourselves the Triumph rant of Useless Information because we were all trivia marks. The funny thing is the running gag became, ‘Hey, did you know Horace Hogan was Hulk’s nephew?’ I’m like, ‘I had no idea!’

Why he likes working with stables in wrestling: